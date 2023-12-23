This week, Sheriff Robert Hardwick, volunteers of Seniors vs. Crime and I announced the grand opening of a new Seniors vs. Crime office in St. Johns County. Seniors vs. Crime provides relief to older Floridians who are victimized by scams or need consumer assistance.

This new Seniors vs. Crime office serves the more than 50,000 older Floridians in St. Johns County. Initially, two Seniors vs. Crime volunteers, called Senior Sleuths, will work in the office, and there are plans to expand the number of available sleuths in the future.

These volunteers put in tens of thousands of hours in free services each year. Since 2019, the Seniors vs. Crime program is responsible for securing approximately $7.9 million in recoveries, refunds, realized gains and savings for consumers.

Protecting seniors is one of my office’s top priorities and supporting Seniors vs. Crime is just one way we can help.

Our office also continues to release new resources to assist Florida seniors. The Scams at a Glance outreach program provides easy-to-share resources with information about common and emerging scams—many created to assist seniors. To view these brochures, click here.

By assisting older Floridians and helping them avoid falling victim to scams, we are continuing to build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.