Saturday, December 23, 2023
Speeding driver will be spending Christmas behind bars

By Staff Report
A speeding driver will be spending Christmas behind bars after a traffic stop in Marion County.

William Buford Lounsberry, 39, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday on E. Hwy. 40 when he was paced at 89 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the “odor of unburnt marijuana” was detected.

The deputy noted that Lounsberry had tossed a “roach” out of the window and a clear sandwich bag containing a green leafy substance was found under the passenger seat. A small burnt joint was also found on the rear floorboard. A pipe was found under the passenger seat along with a small clear plastic bag that held methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody on drug charges and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail. The no bond status was due to the fact he had been free on bond as the result of a Dec. 4 drug arrest.

