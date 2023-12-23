Summerfield woman arrested after stolen vehicle found at her home

A Summerfield woman was arrested after a stolen vehicle was found at her home.

Shyla Jean Finch, 21, took her 1998 Dodge Intrepid on Tuesday to a home in Dunnellon, for a repair, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She saw the repairman’s vehicle and asked if it was for sale. He told her it was not for sale. She handed him $50 and walked away.

Finch returned later that night and took the man’s car without his knowledge. The man contacted law enforcement and reported that Finch must have stolen his vehicle.

Deputies went to Finch’s home and found the missing vehicle in the front yard of her residence. Her identification and other items were found inside the car. She did not have a bill of sale or any other paperwork.

She was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.