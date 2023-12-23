63.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 23, 2023
type here...

Summerfield woman arrested after stolen vehicle found at her home

By Staff Report
Shyla Jean Finch
Shyla Jean Finch

A Summerfield woman was arrested after a stolen vehicle was found at her home.

Shyla Jean Finch, 21, took her 1998 Dodge Intrepid on Tuesday to a home in Dunnellon, for a repair, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She saw the repairman’s vehicle and asked if it was for sale. He told her it was not for sale. She handed him $50 and walked away.

Finch returned later that night and took the man’s car without his knowledge. The man contacted law enforcement and reported that Finch must have stolen his vehicle.

Deputies went to Finch’s home and found the missing vehicle in the front yard of her residence. Her identification and other items were found inside the car. She did not have a bill of sale or any other paperwork.

She was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

A Village of Marsh Bend resident points to the new charter school at Middleton as an example of the investment The Villages is willing to make in the community’s future.

Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, and attempts to correct a few “facts.”

Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace – just like the man he defended

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace - just like the man he defended.

Cars with touch-screen controls as dangerous as texting and driving

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that cars with touch-screen controls are as dangerous as texting and driving.

Lack of amenities at southern end of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on the lack of amenities in the southern end of The Villages.

Photos