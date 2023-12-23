73.7 F
Villagers should plan to line up early for free golf on Christmas Day

By Staff Report

The Villages will continue the longstanding tradition of free golf on Christmas Day. Line up early, because it will be first come, first served.

Christmas Day Golf Operations

• In each group, at least one person must have either a Villages Resident I.D. or a Villages Guest Pass.

• No driving ranges will be open.

• No golf carts or pull carts will be available.

• No rental clubs will be available.

• The only restrooms available will be the ones on the course unless the restaurant is open for business.

The 27-hole Championship courses will offer an 18-hole and 9-hole option. Specific starting holes are designated by each facility’s management team.

