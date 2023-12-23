It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Vivian Grecco (née Samela) of The Villages, FL, our loving and devoted mom and friend to all those whose lives she touched on December 19, 2023. On her last days, she was in her home surrounded by her children, George Morin, Mark Morin, David Morin, and Lisa Morin, who played her favorite music and told her how much she was loved. Vivian was with her four children when they took their first breath and they would lovingly be with her when she took her last.

Vivian was born on Christmas Day in 1946, in Stamford Connecticut; she would like you to know, “No, that’s not a great day for a birthday to fall on!” Vivian was part of the graduating class of 1964 from Stamford Catholic High School. The daughter of Vito Samela and Esther Singleton Tarzia, Vivian grew up in Stamford with her little sister, Miriam Yazzi, and her little brother Joseph Samela, all of whom have predeceased her. Esther lived with Vivian in her later years, and Vivian patiently provided care for her during cancer for many years until Esther’s death in 2019.

Vivian worked as a word processor at Cummings and Lockwood in Stamford for 31 years (and proudly never took a sick day) where she worked with her cousin, Marie, and many lifelong friends. Her four children all have fond memories of going with Vivian to the office while she worked overtime shifts to provide for her family. Vivian would open her change purse and allow her kids to go to the vending machines on the 10th floor, where they would pretend to be rich as they looked down upon the cars that looked like little matchbox toys far below.

Vivian met the love of her life, Victor Grecco, and moved to the Villages in 1998. Vivian began working at McLin and Burnsed until her retirement in 2012. Vivian lovingly cared for Vic for many years after he experienced protracted complications from cancer, and eventually passed in 2009. She is survived by her stepsons, Vic’s boys, Michael and David.

While she was retired in the Villages, she kept a busy schedule. Vivian golfed weekly and even continued for as long as she could after the cancer diagnosis. Vivian was never one to brag, but her children are, and want you to know that she got a hole-in-one at 74 years old! Vivian volunteered each week at the soup kitchen for many years, donated to the women’s shelter, helped clean up at a local beauty shop assisting a dear friend, and supported many, many neighbors and friends when they needed a caretaker, nurse, a meal, or a helping hand. Vivian never went to college to become a nurse but lived her life as such by caring for so many others in need. On Sunday, December 10th, her children and grandchildren gathered in person and on Zoom with Vivian to surprise her with an honorary Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from Fairfield University. Vivian said this was “a dream come true” and spoke highly and often of that honor in her last days. She said she was left with “the complete and absolute recognition that I received from my wonderful children. Your recognition means so much to me.”

Vivian is survived by her four children, George Morin III, Mark Morin (and his wife Jacqui) of Milford, CT, David Morin (and his girlfriend Deana) of Hamden, CT and, Lisa (and her wife Jessica) of Canton, MA. Each of Vivian’s children was her favorite; however, they will continue to argue about who was mom’s favorite for all of eternity. She will be immensely missed equally as long.

Vivian is survived by her 8 grandchildren of whom she is so proud: Anthony, Elizabeth, Taylor, Gabrielle, Samantha, Alexander, Zachary, and Matthew. She is also survived by her 3 adorable great-grandbabies: Bella, Luca, and Benjamin.

Vivian is survived by her loving and caring sister in-law Diane Samela and her nieces and nephew. She is also survived by many cousins, some of whom are newly found through Ancestry. Vivian is also survived by her former daughters-in-law, Heather, Ann, and Deann.

Vivian will always be remembered for her unbelievably generous spirit, her selfless caretaking of others, her witty sense of humor, her love of music, and her amazing laugh. We are all better people for having known her.

Vivian would like her friends and loved ones to remember her at a Celebration of Life where she would like “No big fuss. Please just share stories, laugh, and eat some very good Italian food.” Her children welcome you to join us to celebrate our loving mama which will be held in Connecticut at a date to be determined soon. Please email Lisa at lisamorinlicsw@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, she would like you to consider donating to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Vivian Grecco. (https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=8265098&fr_id=154020&pg=personal©_link_share)

Your Hug Meant the World

Nobody else held me so tight

Or made me feel so right

No one’s eyes shined so bright with love

As my mom, who is now high above.

– Tamsen Butler

Godspeed Mommy,

Love ya bunches.