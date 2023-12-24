Alligator with glistening eyes in The Villages

The eyes of this focused alligator glistened like jewels in the morning sun while searching for breakfast in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
The eyes of this focused alligator glistened like jewels in the morning sun while searching for breakfast in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.