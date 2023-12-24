70.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 24, 2023
type here...

Alligator with glistening eyes in The Villages

By Staff Report

The eyes of this focused alligator glistened like jewels in the morning sun while searching for breakfast in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Alligator with glistening eyes in The Villages
Alligator with glistening eyes in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

A Village of Marsh Bend resident points to the new charter school at Middleton as an example of the investment The Villages is willing to make in the community’s future.

Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, and attempts to correct a few “facts.”

Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace – just like the man he defended

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace - just like the man he defended.

Photos