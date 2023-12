Start 2024 in high gear by signing up for the Running of the Squares 5K set for Saturday, Jan. 13 at Lake Sumter Landing.

The race will step off at 8 a.m. All participants that complete the race will receive a custom event finishers medal. There will also be awards for top finishers.

The cost of registration is $25. A price increase will take effect Jan. 10.

For more information and to register for the race, visit THIS LINK