Lady Lake man charged with incest enters plea in court

A Lady Lake man charged with incest has entered a plea in court.

John Joseph Jones, 49, pleaded not guilty to charges of incest and sexual battery on Dec. 19 in Lake County Court. He continued to be held over the Christmas holiday on $105,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

The abuse occurred in June, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was a recording of the incident. In addition, there was a recorded call involving Jones and his mother, in which he apparently admitted to the sexual contact.

Jones apparently became aware of the investigation by law enforcement and said he was going “camping” and would be “disappearing.” The native New Yorker was arrested Dec. 11 at his residence.