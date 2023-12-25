68 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 25, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake man charged with incest enters plea in court

By Staff Report
John Joseph Jones
John Joseph Jones

A Lady Lake man charged with incest has entered a plea in court.

John Joseph Jones, 49, pleaded not guilty to charges of incest and sexual battery on Dec. 19 in Lake County Court. He continued to be held over the Christmas holiday on $105,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

The abuse occurred in June, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was a recording of the incident. In addition, there was a recorded call involving Jones and his mother, in which he apparently admitted to the sexual contact.

Jones apparently became aware of the investigation by law enforcement and said he was going “camping” and would be “disappearing.” The native New Yorker was arrested Dec. 11 at his residence.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump for Prison in 2024!

A Lady Lake reader, in response to a previous Letter to the Editor, takes on misinformation and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

A Village of Marsh Bend resident points to the new charter school at Middleton as an example of the investment The Villages is willing to make in the community’s future.

Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, and attempts to correct a few “facts.”

Photos