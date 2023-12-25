Lucienne VanNienwenhove

64.9 F
The Villages
Monday, December 25, 2023
By Staff Report
Lucienne “Lucy” VanNienwenhove (nee Spilmont) passed away on December 20th, 2023. She was born in Formies, France, on April 5, 1932, to Denise (Roger) and Louis Spilmont. She also met her husband, Gerard, in Fourmies and then emigrated to the United States in 1961 with their two sons after briefing living in Nova Scotia. They then resided in Jacksonville, FL, for 42 years, then later moved to The Villages, FL, in 2003, marking 70 years of devoted companionship.

Lucienne, affectionately known as MeMe to her loved ones, balanced her role as a homemaker with a variety of hobbies. She was skilled in sewing garments, creating detailed crochet pieces, and crafting exquisitely painted ceramics.

Lucienne leaves behind a loving family: her sons, Gerald (Gerry) from The Villages, FL, and Pascal (Christine) VanNienwenhove of Palm Coast, FL; her granddaughters, Jennifer (Frank) Munn, Nicole VanNienwenhove (James Stamper), and Leanna VanNienwenhove, as well as six great-grandchildren as well as five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerard; cherished grandson, Jerry; and daughter-in-law, Deborah VanNienwenhove.

There will be a service on Friday, December 29th, with a gathering of friends and family beginning at 1:30 pm, followed by services at 2:30 pm at Banks/Page-Theus Funerals at 410 N Webster Street in Wildwood, Florida.

There will be a private family burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery next to her husband, Gerard.

