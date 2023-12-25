70.2 F
The Villages
Monday, December 25, 2023
Trump for Prison in 2024!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Robert Basye typically fact addled as other Fox “News” viewers.
His supposed fact quoted below is unsurprisingly 100 percent inaccurate.
“The vague crime of insurrection by an individual has never been charged or pled to by anyone connected to Jan 6. In fact, it has never been adjudicated against anyone, ever. Facts are supposed to be associated with the truth.”
Here’s the fact:
“Cowboys for Trump” founder Couy Griffith was removed as an Otero County, N.M. commissioner under section 3 of the 14th amendment for participating the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. capitol instigated by Trump on January 6, 2021.
Facts are a troubling thing for uninformed MAGAs.
Trump for Prison in 2024!

Harry Ball
Lady Lake

 

Photos