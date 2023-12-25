68 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 25, 2023
type here...

Villager enters plea after night of drinking and dancing at town square

By Staff Report
Janet McKnight
Janet McKnight

A Villager has entered a plea following her arrest after drinking and dancing at a town square.

Janet Malinda McKnight, 66, of the Ivystone Villas, pleaded not guilty this past week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.

On the night of her arrest, she provided breath samples that registered .03 and .028 blood alcohol content. Because they were below the .08 limit, the deputy asked McKnight for a urine sample.

McKnight was driving a gray 2012 Toyota “at a high rate of speed” at about 8:30 p.m. on El Camino Real, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed that she had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath,” the report said. She said she had been dancing for more than an hour at Spanish Springs Town Square where she had two cups of Pinot Grigio wine with food. McKnight said she decided to leave because a male “was getting too touchy on the dance floor.”

She was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but complained to the the deputy that she has had back surgeries and has a screw in her left foot. The deputy pointed out McKnight said she had been dancing at the square. She struggled through the exercises and had trouble maintaining her balance. She refused to attempt the one legged stand.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump for Prison in 2024!

A Lady Lake reader, in response to a previous Letter to the Editor, takes on misinformation and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

A Village of Marsh Bend resident points to the new charter school at Middleton as an example of the investment The Villages is willing to make in the community’s future.

Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, and attempts to correct a few “facts.”

Photos