Woman facing voter fraud charge arrested Christmas Day for resisting arrest

A woman facing a voter fraud charge was arrested for resisting arrest on Christmas Day.

Stevie Taylor Elizabeth Baker, 33, of Wildwood was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was being held without bond due to the pending voter fraud case in which she had been free on $5,000 bond.

Details of her latest arrest were not immediately available due to the holiday.

Baker was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of voter fraud following a complaint filed by Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen.

Baker had filled out a voter registration application on Aug. 16. She is a convicted felon with a history of arrests dating back to 2010. She has faced numerous drug charges, including a 2015 arrest at was then the Motel 6 in Wildwood.

In 2018, nearly 65 percent of Flor­ida voters approved a constitutional amendment that auto­mat­ic­ally restored voting rights to most Floridians with past convictions who had completed the terms of their sentence.

However, Keen alleged that Baker still had unpaid fines in a criminal case at the time she applied for the restoration of her right to vote. In Florida, it has largely been left up to the ex-felons to determine whether they are eligible for restoration of their voting rights.

A number of Villagers were charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, but all escaped with light sentences, which consisted primarily of civics classes. Villagers who were arrested were Joan Marie Halstead, Jay Richard Ketcik, Charles Franklin Barnes and John Rider.