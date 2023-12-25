68 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 25, 2023
type here...

Woman facing voter fraud charge arrested Christmas Day for resisting arrest

By Staff Report
Stevie Baker
Stevie Baker

A woman facing a voter fraud charge was arrested for resisting arrest on Christmas Day.

Stevie Taylor Elizabeth Baker, 33, of Wildwood was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was being held without bond due to the pending voter fraud case in which she had been free on $5,000 bond.

Details of her latest arrest were not immediately available due to the holiday. 

Baker was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of voter fraud following a complaint filed by Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen.

Baker had filled out a voter registration application on Aug. 16. She is a convicted felon with a history of arrests dating back to 2010. She has faced numerous drug charges, including a 2015 arrest at was then the Motel 6 in Wildwood.

In 2018, nearly 65 percent of Flor­ida voters approved a constitutional amendment that auto­mat­ic­ally restored voting rights to most Floridians with past convictions who had completed the terms of their sentence.

However, Keen alleged that Baker still had unpaid fines in a criminal case at the time she applied for the restoration of her right to vote. In Florida, it has largely been left up to the ex-felons to determine whether they are eligible for restoration of their voting rights.

A number of Villagers were charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, but all escaped with light sentences, which consisted primarily of civics classes. Villagers who were arrested were Joan Marie Halstead, Jay Richard Ketcik, Charles Franklin Barnes and John Rider.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump for Prison in 2024!

A Lady Lake reader, in response to a previous Letter to the Editor, takes on misinformation and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

A Village of Marsh Bend resident points to the new charter school at Middleton as an example of the investment The Villages is willing to make in the community’s future.

Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, and attempts to correct a few “facts.”

Photos