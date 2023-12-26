Architectural Review meetings will be held at Franklin Recreation Center

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 the Architectural Review meetings for Community Development Districts 11–14 and Middleton-A will be held at Franklin Recreation Center, located at 6716 Meggison Road.

The meetings will still be held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The architectural review hearing officer will maintain the practice of administratively reviewing applications during the weekly meeting. Residents are welcome to attend and speak on behalf of their applications and be present while the architectural review hearing officer conducts the reviews.

The Architectural Review Committee for CDDs 1-10 and the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages meets at 8 a.m. every Wednesday at the District Office located at 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages.