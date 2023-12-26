It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Carol La Fontaine on December 17, 2023 in Ocala, Florida at the age of 78.

Born on June 6, 1945 Carol grew up in Detroit, Michigan and pursued a career in Social Work before retiring to The Villages, Florida and Houghton Lake, Michigan.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, and her kindness and love touched everyone who knew her. She had a kind smile and a gentle spirit that radiated love and compassion.

Carol loved spending time with her family, especially her son Jerry and her husband Allyn. Her kindness, compassion, and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her husband, Allyn, her son, Jerry, and her siblings, Tom and Sue.

The family will be remembering her privately and requests that in lieu of flowers, a small donation be made to Carol’s favorite charity, Focus Hope, in Detroit, Michigan.

Carol will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Rest in peace, we love you.