75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
type here...

Carol La Fontaine

By Staff Report
Carol La Fontaine
Carol La Fontaine

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Carol La Fontaine on December 17, 2023 in Ocala, Florida at the age of 78.

Born on June 6, 1945 Carol grew up in Detroit, Michigan and pursued a career in Social Work before retiring to The Villages, Florida and Houghton Lake, Michigan.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, and her kindness and love touched everyone who knew her. She had a kind smile and a gentle spirit that radiated love and compassion.

Carol loved spending time with her family, especially her son Jerry and her husband Allyn. Her kindness, compassion, and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her husband, Allyn, her son, Jerry, and her siblings, Tom and Sue.

The family will be remembering her privately and requests that in lieu of flowers, a small donation be made to Carol’s favorite charity, Focus Hope, in Detroit, Michigan.

Carol will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Rest in peace, we love you.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump for Prison in 2024!

A Lady Lake reader, in response to a previous Letter to the Editor, takes on misinformation and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

A Village of Marsh Bend resident points to the new charter school at Middleton as an example of the investment The Villages is willing to make in the community’s future.

Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, and attempts to correct a few “facts.”

Photos