Margaret E. Hoffman

Margaret “Marge” E. Hoffman, 84, of The Villages, Fl passed away Friday, Dec 22, 2023. Mrs. Hoffman was born March 1, 1939 in Welland, Ontario to the late George and Mary (Astalos) Treschak and was the beloved wife of the late Wayne Hoffman (52 years).

She moved to The Villages in 2005 from West Seneca, NY after retiring from HSBC Inc in Buffalo, NY. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo or cards, bacon roasts, or just enjoying life with her infectious laugh and positive attitude. She was the matriarch of her family, a role she cherished the most.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Wayne Hoffman and siblings George (Madeline) and Mary (Andy) Mihalik and nephew John (Nora) Mihalik.

She is survived by her three sons, Charles of Buffalo, David of Charlotte and Tom (Kelly) of Lancaster; 2 grandchildren, Lauren and Connor; nieces and nephews, Don (Regine) Treschak, Andy (Val) Mihalik, Michael (Debbie) Mihalik, Jane Stackhouse, and George (Rose) Mihalik along with many great-nieces and nephews.

Marge’s family and friends will celebrate her life in both Buffalo and The Villages area in the near future. The dates are to be announced.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to honor Marge may be given in her name to the Dementia Society of America www.dementiasociety.org.