Mother turns over son’s iPhone with more than 300 images of child porn

Details are emerging about the arrest on child pornography charges of a 25-year-old man living with his parents in The Villages.

Jared Thomas Roork, 25, who lives at 1874 Keel Court in the Village of Newell, is facing numerous charges of possession of child pornography after his mother handed over his iPhone which held more than 300 images depicting child pornography, including those of children under the age of 5 involved in disturbing sexual situations.

The investigation began in June when Gainesville police responded to an incident at North Florida Regional Hospital. Roork confessed to police that while he had been working in New York, he went phishing for other people’s identities “in order to browse the internet for child pornography via his cellular phone,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Roork said his actions “caused him a lot of distress” and he was “concerned his company would find out what he was doing.” He said the phone was at this parents’ home in The Villages. The New Jersey native added he was “trying to get help.”

A detective went to the parents’ home and Roork’s mother voluntarily handed over her son’s cell phone. The phone was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The FDLE’s forensic analysis led to 30 charges against Roork.

“Although only 30 images are being used for charging purposes, there were numerous files depicting child pornography on the defendant’s phone,” the report noted.

Roork has been released on $450,000 bond. A condition of his release is that he is not allowed to have any contact with minors and must wear a GPS monitor. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The Village of Newell is located in the newer area of The Villages, near the Franklin Recreation Center.