Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Villager on pre-Christmas shopping spree allegedly steals $891 in merchandise

By Staff Report
A Villager on a pre-Christmas shopping spree allegedly stole $891 worth of merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Winifred Jane Del Grosso, 79, of the Village of Bonnybrook, was at the store on Saturday when she loaded a shopping cart with more than 100 items including champagne, beer, High Noon hard seltzer, organic raspberries, ribeye steaks, sweet peppers, celestial tea, tortillas, cutlery and pajamas, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She pushed the shopping cart out the store’s doors without making an attempt to pay for the merchandise. The incident was captured on surveillance.

A deputy investigating the incident found that the New York native had no prior history of theft.

Del Grosso was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

