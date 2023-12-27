56.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Bicyclist who claimed to be hit by golf cart now facing burglary charge

By Staff Report
A bicyclist who claimed he was hit by a golf cart in November in The Villages is now facing an unrelated burglary charge.

David Paul Buechele, 52, of Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary and possession of drug equipment after he was found at a mobile home from which he had previously been banned, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When he was spotted at the mobile home, Buechele claimed he had gone there to retrieve a tarp.

The deputy who found Buechele at the property, found that the property owner on Oct. 8 had formally trespassed Buechele. The property owner said he wished to prosecute Buechele for returning to the property without permission.

Buchele was found to be in possession of a cut straw with a residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

In November, Buechele claimed he had been the victim of a hit and run accident. He said he had been riding a bicycle near the entrance to the Village of Richmond when he was struck by a golf cart that fled the scene. Law enforcement concluded the hit-and-run claim was unfounded and closed the case.

After the accident, Buechele launched a GoFundMe page for a campaign that raised $3,720.

As the result of Wednesday’s arrest, Buechele is facing charges of burglary and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

Photos