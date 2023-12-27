CDD 8 to host program on deed compliance as little white cross case looms

Community Development District 8 will host a program on deed compliance as the infamous little white cross case looms in court.

CDD 8 is resurrecting the question-and-answer format in which a single supervisor meets with residents in an informal setting. Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin pioneered the Q&A sessions, and was soon followed by Community Development District 2 and then CDD 8, which dropped the sessions for a while, but is restarting the outreach effort.

The next CDD 8 Q&A session is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at FishHawk Recreation Center. The topic will be Community Standards and architectural review.

Deed compliance has been a thorny issue in The Villages and several CDDs have abandoned or greatly modified the dreaded anonymous complaint system due to demands of residents.

CDD 8 supervisors felt they had no choice but to stand by the anonymous complaint system, which is at the center of the ongoing legal battle over a little white cross on display at the home of Wayne and Bonnie Anderson in the Village of Tamarind Grove. They were targeted by an anonymous complaint in 2019 over their little white cross, while there were no complaints over the little white crosses on display at their neighbors’ homes. The Andersons claim they were victims of selective enforcement.

Wayne Anderson has filed paperwork to run for the CDD 8 board in 2024.