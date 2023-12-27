68.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
DUI suspect with borderline breath test denies being ‘that impaired’

By Staff Report
Lynette Kathleen Stewart

A drunk driving suspect with a borderline breath test denied being “that impaired.”

Lynette Kathleen Stewart, 41, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white Buick SUV at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Ocala when she was caught on radar traveling at 57 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy found that Stewart had bloodshot, watery eyes and a “strong odor of an intoxicating beverage.” She was asked how much she’d had to drink and replied, “Not that much.”

She took part in field sobriety exercises, but her performance led the deputy to conclude that Stewart had been driving impaired.

She expressed surprise when she was taken into custody.

“I am not even that impaired,” she said.

Stewart agreed to provide two breath samples. One measured .079 blood alcohol content and the other registered .081 BAC, the first sample a little below the .08 limit and the second, slightly over the .08 limit.

She was booked at the Marion County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

