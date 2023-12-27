Female passenger thrown from four-wheeler during Christmas Day chase

A female passenger was thrown from a four-wheeler during a Christmas Day chase by law enforcement.

Trey Alexander Johnson, 24, of Fruitland Park, was riding the four-wheeler shortly before midnight and trespassing on private land, along with other four-wheelers, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Johnson, who had an 18-year-old female passenger, fled “at a high rate of speed” from an officer who had activated the lights and siren of his squad car. The female passenger was nearly thrown from the four-wheeler as Johnson cut through a ditch.

He headed for the 7-Eleven on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, where he made a sharp left turn and struck a guardrail. The impact knocked the passenger from the four-wheeler. She was “very shaken,” the report said. Neither one of them had been wearing helmets.

Johnson was arrested on a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude law enforcement. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.