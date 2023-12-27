68.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
type here...

Female passenger thrown from four-wheeler during Christmas Day chase

By Staff Report
Trey Alexander Johnson
Trey Alexander Johnson

A female passenger was thrown from a four-wheeler during a Christmas Day chase by law enforcement.

Trey Alexander Johnson, 24, of Fruitland Park, was riding the four-wheeler shortly before midnight and trespassing on private land, along with other four-wheelers, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Johnson, who had an 18-year-old female passenger, fled “at a high rate of speed” from an officer who had activated the lights and siren of his squad car. The female passenger was nearly thrown from the four-wheeler as Johnson cut through a ditch.

He headed for the 7-Eleven on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, where he made a sharp left turn and struck a guardrail. The impact knocked the passenger from the four-wheeler. She was “very shaken,” the report said. Neither one of them had been wearing helmets.

Johnson was arrested on a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude law enforcement. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Was it really an ‘insurrection’?

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks a previous letter writer if the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was really an “insurrection.”

Rude Villagers feel they are above ordinary folks

A reader who is a native of Florida, argues that rude Villagers simply can’t accept the southern way of life. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump for Prison in 2024!

A Lady Lake reader, in response to a previous Letter to the Editor, takes on misinformation and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

Photos