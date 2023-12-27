Lyle Roger Mathison, 96, of The Villages, FL went to be with Jesus on December 20, 2023.

He was born in Harmony, MN and came to The Villages, FL in 2001 from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where he lived for 50 years. He was a carpenter by trade and had a gift for custom woodworking and eventually co-owned a custom woodworking shop in Ft. Lauderdale. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Outside of his passion for woodworking, he loved dancing, music, helping at church, socializing with friends and teasing with a twinkle in his eye. He was a good provider, protector, and a faithful servant to his Lord.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Donna, his daughter, Cheryl Brennan, his sister Anna Marie Roche and his brother James Mathison. He is survived by his children Ronald (Margaret) Mathison of Port St. Lucie, Roger Mathison of Poulsbo, WA, Jenny (Paul) Mudgett of Bartow, FL; Five grandchildren, Shelly Schmucker, Sean Mathison, Alan Mathison, Christopher Brennan and Gabrielle Mathison. Five great grandchildren, Peyton Mathison, Shay and Rowan Mathison, Charlotte and Freddy Schmucker.

Services will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home located at 3990 E SR 44 Suite 105 Wildwood, FL 34785 Thursday December 28, 2023 9am to 11am. Immediately following the service there will be a precession to Florida National Cemetery located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513 for a brief graveside service.