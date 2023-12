Mary Ann Brown (Berletich), 93, died peacefully on Nov. 3, 2023 after a long illness.

Born in Alliance, Ohio, she was a 25-year resident of The Village of El Cortez enjoying a round of golf, bridge or mahjong.

Preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings and her husband Ed, she is survived by 3 children and their spouses, 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Inurnment at Hope Lutheran Church pending. Memorials may be made to Harvest Garden or a local food pantry.