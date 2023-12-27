Michael Gaetano Scalzitti, a resident of the Village of Woodbury, passed away on December 23, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Michael G Scalzitti and Lillian Szalay. Michael served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956 in Korea and Japan. He retired from the paper industry and enjoyed traveling and gardening.

Michael is survived by his sons, Michael E Scalzitti of Lowell, Indiana, and Antinomy G Scalzitti of Berwyn, Illinois; two daughters, Susan Olsen of Westville, Indiana, and Rosellen Scalzitti of Michigan City, Michigan; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Martha Kelly Scalzitti, in 1988, and later by his second wife, Connie, in 2018. Also preceding him in death is his granddaughter, Jessica, in 2010.

A funeral service will be held at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, on January 3, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Michael will be laid to rest with military honors at Highland Memory Gardens, Apopka, Florida, after the service.