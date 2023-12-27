New commissioners to face test in vote on trees vs. Walmart

New commissioners in Lady Lake will face their first major test, one that pits the lives of 200-year-old trees against the desires of Walmart.

Earlier this month, the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board unanimously denied the request for the removal of 11 of the 21 historic trees at the site of the store to be built at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. A large crowd attending the meeting cheered the decision.

However, the planning and zoning board members act in an advisory capacity. Their vote is not binding.

The fate of the trees is now in the hands of the Lady Lake Commission. The commissioners will have the final say when they meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall. (The commission usually meets on Monday, but the meeting has been moved to Wednesday due to the New Year’s holiday.)

There are three new commissioners who took the oath in November – Ed Regan, Treva Roberts and Mike Sage. This will mark their first votes on such a controversial issue.

Mayor Ed Freeman is the commissioner with the most seniority, having been elected in 2021. Commissioner John Gourlie was elected in 2022.

Longtime Commissioner Paul Hannan, who died earlier this year, once famously threatened to tie himself to a tree rather than see it cut down. His spirit, as well as the town’s pride in its Tree City USA standing, are certain to loom large at the meeting. Hannan left $2,500 to the town’s tree bank when he died.

