Wednesday, December 27, 2023
New Year’s holiday to impact trash collection in The Villages

By Staff Report

The New Year’s holiday will impact trash collection in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Jan. 1. Collection will be on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Community Development District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna & Hammock at Fenney) or Community Development District District 14

If you live in Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and Community Development  District 14, there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Jan. 1. Collection will be on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Lake County/Lady Lake portions of The Villages

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages (not including District 11 or 14), Monday collection will occur on Tuesday. All collection days for the week will be moved to the following day.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Jan. 1. Collection will be on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Middleton Community Development District-A

If you live in Middleton Community Development District-A, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

