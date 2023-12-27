Villager excited about getting his first hole-in-one

Joseph Zeh of the Village of Fernandina got his first hole-in-one on Dec. 1 at 122 yards at Hole #8 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
