68.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
type here...

Villager excited about getting his first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Joseph Zeh of the Village of Fernandina got his first hole-in-one on Dec. 1 at 122 yards at Hole #8 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course. 

Villager Joseph Zeh was all smiles after getting his first hole in one
Villager Joseph Zeh was all smiles after getting his first hole-in-one.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Was it really an ‘insurrection’?

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks a previous letter writer if the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was really an “insurrection.”

Rude Villagers feel they are above ordinary folks

A reader who is a native of Florida, argues that rude Villagers simply can’t accept the southern way of life. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump for Prison in 2024!

A Lady Lake reader, in response to a previous Letter to the Editor, takes on misinformation and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

Photos