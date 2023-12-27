Villager with troubled history booked without bond on probation violation

A Villager was transferred to the Lake County Jail on Tuesday for violating his probation in connection with his conviction for harassing his estranged lady friend.

Gary Thomas Wilcock, 62, was being held without bond following his transfer from the Sumter County Detention Center.

Wilcock was arrested in October at his home where he was tasered by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Wilcock had locked himself in his bedroom and stacked furniture against the door in an attempt to prevent deputies from taking him into custody. On Dec. 19, he was sentenced to 50 days in jail as the result of that arrest. That time had already been served.

At the time of that arrest, the Connecticut native was already on probation as the result of showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s home at about 1 a.m. Dec. 17, 2021. She heard pounding noises and found him sitting in a chair in her sunroom. She said he became angry and pushed her into a lamp stand. He had gained access to the sunroom by cutting a screen.

She told law enforcement that she “knows Gary Thomas Wilcock’s anger and she fears for her life.” She obtained an injunction against him, but she received multiple phone calls from Wilcock telling her to drop it. “Drop the injunction and don’t call the cops,” he said in a message she played for law enforcement.