To the Editor:

A few quick questions for Mr. Ball:

Are you sure that there really was an insurrection? Upon reading the Jack Smith Jan. 6 indictment of Trump, I noticed that there was no mention of him being charged with insurrection. Wonder why that is? Maybe Mr. Ball can explain why Mr. Trump was not charged with insurrection in that indictment.

Bonnie Fulford

Village of Gilchrist