Wife arrested after alleged holiday brawl with husband who wanted to go out with friends

A wife was arrested after an alleged holiday brawl with her husband, who wanted to go out with friends on Christmas Day.

Laura Fenton, 36, of Summerfield told her live-in husband that he could go, but on the condition that he put their four shared children to bed before leaving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

However, Fenton became angry, grabbed his clothes and threw them outside. Her husband began grabbing her clothes and throwing them outside, “to show her how it felt,” the report said.

He told deputies she began battering him, leaving injuries on his jaw and neck.

She was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.