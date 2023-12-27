68.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
type here...

Wife arrested after alleged holiday brawl with husband who wanted to go out with friends

By Staff Report
Laura Fenton
Laura Fenton

A wife was arrested after an alleged holiday brawl with her husband, who wanted to go out with friends on Christmas Day.

Laura Fenton, 36, of Summerfield told her live-in husband that he could go, but on the condition that he put their four shared children to bed before leaving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

However, Fenton became angry, grabbed his clothes and threw them outside. Her husband began grabbing her clothes and throwing them outside, “to show her how it felt,” the report said.

He told deputies she began battering him, leaving injuries on his jaw and neck.

She was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Was it really an ‘insurrection’?

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks a previous letter writer if the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was really an “insurrection.”

Rude Villagers feel they are above ordinary folks

A reader who is a native of Florida, argues that rude Villagers simply can’t accept the southern way of life. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump for Prison in 2024!

A Lady Lake reader, in response to a previous Letter to the Editor, takes on misinformation and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

Photos