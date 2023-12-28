58.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 28, 2023
type here...

Alvin Kramer

By Staff Report
Alvin Kramer
Alvin Kramer

Alvin Kramer, 87, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023. His family was at his side. He is survived by his wife Ethel, daughters Shelly and Carol, son Scott, daughter-in-law Cindy, grandchildren Alex and Nour Smolinski, Sadie Smolinski, Tyler Kramer, Rachel Kramer, Pierce Bazewicz and Lauren Bazewicz, and great grandchildren Avery Riedel and Braeden Riedel.

Alvin was born March 21, 1936 to Ira Philip Kramer and Cecelia Sadie Kramer. He had an older sister Estelle and brother Lee. Alvin got into the family insurance business young in Detroit, and eventually moved to California where he continued the practice. His obsession was always golf, and he excelled to become an exceptional player. But he also taught the game to his children, as well as to students at a night school in California and later to underprivileged children in Wildwood.

He also enjoyed watching Detroit Red Wings, Lions and Tigers games, and also loved tuning into the University of Michigan and Michigan State football games.

Donations may be made in Alvin’s memory, to The Shriners Hospital for Children, Your Humane Society (994 Co Rd 529A, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538), or Temple Shalom in The Villages.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3 p.m. Dec. 26 at Temple Shalom, 13563 C.R. 101, Oxford, FL 34484.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why do public officials keep bending over for Walmart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident asks why elected officials keep bending to the will of Walmart.

We cut down trees for more asphalt

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if it’s worth clearing trees to make way for another asphalt parking lot.

We are trashing the beauty which attracted us to this area!

An Oxford resident who escaped South Florida, fears we are trashing the very beauty that attracted us to this part of Central Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Was it really an ‘insurrection’?

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks a previous letter writer if the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was really an “insurrection.”

Rude Villagers feel they are above ordinary folks

A reader who is a native of Florida, argues that rude Villagers simply can’t accept the southern way of life. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos