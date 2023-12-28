Alvin Kramer, 87, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023. His family was at his side. He is survived by his wife Ethel, daughters Shelly and Carol, son Scott, daughter-in-law Cindy, grandchildren Alex and Nour Smolinski, Sadie Smolinski, Tyler Kramer, Rachel Kramer, Pierce Bazewicz and Lauren Bazewicz, and great grandchildren Avery Riedel and Braeden Riedel.

Alvin was born March 21, 1936 to Ira Philip Kramer and Cecelia Sadie Kramer. He had an older sister Estelle and brother Lee. Alvin got into the family insurance business young in Detroit, and eventually moved to California where he continued the practice. His obsession was always golf, and he excelled to become an exceptional player. But he also taught the game to his children, as well as to students at a night school in California and later to underprivileged children in Wildwood.

He also enjoyed watching Detroit Red Wings, Lions and Tigers games, and also loved tuning into the University of Michigan and Michigan State football games.

Donations may be made in Alvin’s memory, to The Shriners Hospital for Children, Your Humane Society (994 Co Rd 529A, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538), or Temple Shalom in The Villages.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3 p.m. Dec. 26 at Temple Shalom, 13563 C.R. 101, Oxford, FL 34484.