Convicted felon caught with stun gun after traffic stop for speeding

A convicted felon was caught with a stun gun in his possession after a traffic stop for speeding.

Antony Newton Brock, 41, of Ocala, was at the wheel of a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on State Road 471 at Webster, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a subsequent traffic stop, a small black stun gun in a black case was spotted on the vehicle’s center console. Brock admitted it belonged to him. The stun gun was operable and exhibited sparks when tested by the deputy.

A criminal history check revealed Brock has 22 felony convictions.

He was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.