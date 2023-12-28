Douglas Ray Marshall, age 68, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on December 16, 2023 at The Villages Hospital Villages, Florida. Doug was born on February 17, 1955 in Stockbridge, Michigan to Edward and Sarah Marshall.

Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Sally Wisely Marshall; children, Forrest Marshall of Greeley, Colorado and Morgan (Chris) Brandon of Hixson, Tennessee; grandsons, Sammie and Miles Brandon of Hixson, Tennessee; siblings, Delorse Hafley of Chelsea, Michigan, Margaret (Richard) Steele of Chelsea, Michigan, Clete Marshall of Watkinsville, Georgia, Virginia Adkins of Milan, Tennessee, Bea (Carl) Geisler of Chelsea, Michigan, and Akel Marshall of Chelsea, Michigan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sarah Marshall; brothers, Lawrence Grey Marshall and Justice Marshall; sister, Opal Marshall.

Doug was a 1973 graduate of Manchester High School in Manchester, Michigan and worked for many years at Dana Corporation, and Pall Gelman Sciences before moving to Tennessee, and later to Texas and then Florida.

Doug was a member of the Villages Church of Christ in Lady Lake, Florida. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, serving the church, traveling, golfing, the University of Michigan athletics, and talking politics. He will be forever remembered by all those who loved him.

At his request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Villages Church of Christ, 1421 Oak Street, Lady Lake, Florida.