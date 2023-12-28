DUI suspect vomits in squad car after drinking Captain Morgan and Coke

A drunk driving suspect vomited in a squad car after drinking Captain Morgan and Coke.

Cody Edward Saunders, 27, of Lady Lake, was driving a black Ford pickup at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 22 northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 64 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Saunders went on to run a red light.

During a traffic stop, Saunders claimed he’d left his driver’s license at home. The officer checked Saunders’ status by running his name and date of birth and learned his license had been suspended in October.

The officer noticed that Saunders had bloodshot eyes and other signs of impairment. Saunders admitted he had been drinking Captain Morgan rum and Coke. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. On the way to the Lake County Jail, he vomited in the officer’s squad car.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.