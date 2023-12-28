56.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 28, 2023
type here...

DUI suspect vomits in squad car after drinking Captain Morgan and Coke

By Staff Report
Cody Edward Saunders
Cody Edward Saunders

A drunk driving suspect vomited in a squad car after drinking Captain Morgan and Coke.

Cody Edward Saunders, 27, of Lady Lake, was driving a black Ford pickup at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 22 northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 64 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Saunders went on to run a red light.

During a traffic stop, Saunders claimed he’d left his driver’s license at home. The officer checked Saunders’ status by running his name and date of birth and learned his license had been suspended in October.

The officer noticed that Saunders had bloodshot eyes and other signs of impairment. Saunders admitted he had been drinking Captain Morgan rum and Coke. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. On the way to the Lake County Jail, he vomited in the officer’s squad car.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why do public officials keep bending over for Walmart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident asks why elected officials keep bending to the will of Walmart.

We cut down trees for more asphalt

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if it’s worth clearing trees to make way for another asphalt parking lot.

We are trashing the beauty which attracted us to this area!

An Oxford resident who escaped South Florida, fears we are trashing the very beauty that attracted us to this part of Central Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Was it really an ‘insurrection’?

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks a previous letter writer if the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was really an “insurrection.”

Rude Villagers feel they are above ordinary folks

A reader who is a native of Florida, argues that rude Villagers simply can’t accept the southern way of life. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos