Ex-girlfriend arrested after unwanted visit to home of estranged beau

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to the home of her estranged beau.

The former boyfriend was at his home in Lady Lake early Wednesday morning when he was awakened by “loud pounding sounds coming from the window of the exterior of his residence,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He also heard pounding on his garage doors. He checked his video surveillance and saw 29-year-old Jessie Lynn Parker attempting to enter his residence. She fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The former bartender at Beef O’Brady’s was tracked down at her home in Leesburg and arrested on a charge of trespassing. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.

In August, Parker was living on the Historic Side of The Villages when she became upset when her former boyfriend revealed he had been in a sexual relationship with someone else. At the time, she had let herself in through a backdoor at the man’s home. She also broke into his home in November as well as earlier this month, according to the arrest report.

She has a history of arrests in connection with the troubled relationship:

• Parker had been arrested March 6, 2022 when she was a passenger in a black Ford Mustang driven by her on-again off-again boyfriend, who had weapons and ammunition in the vehicle. A judge previously had issued an order forbidding Parker from having contact with the man after an altercation at his home.

• Parker had been arrested in April 2021 after violating a no contact order by paying an early morning visit to the man’s home. Criminal charges in that case were eventually dropped.