Homeless man arrested after vandalism discovered at hospital thrift shop

By Staff Report
Michael Ivan Dubberly

A homeless man was arrested after vandalism was discovered at a thrift shop operated by the UF Health-The Villages Hospital auxiliary foundation.

An officer was on patrol at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when she saw 38-year-old Michael Ivan Dubberly attempting to hide behind a rear wall at Ye Old Thrift Shoppe, located at 106 W. Lady Lake Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer noticed that a black marker had been used to deface the wall of the thrift shop. She found the black marker, along with a can of Mike’s Hard Cider, on the ground.

A second officer soon spotted Dubberly walking out of the Sunoco gas station. He refused to stop and ran into a wooded area. A clerk at Sunoco said Dubberly grabbed two taquitos from the hot food rack and ran out of the store. An officer ordered Dubberly to stop, but he refused and had to be physically detained.

The Ye Old Thrift Shoppe is operated by the auxiliary foundation at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

Dubberly had a torn backpack which contained several markers and cans of Mike’s Hard Cider.

He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest and theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Dubberly was arrested earlier this month after setting his shoe on fire in the parking lot of a real estate office.

