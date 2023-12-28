Summerfield woman lands behind bars thanks to suspicious license plate

A Summerfield woman was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop due to a suspicious license plate.

Angela Marie Quiroz Davis, 31, was driving a silver sedan late Wednesday night in Ocala when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate attached and did not have a working taglight.

During a closer inspection during a traffic stop, the deputy found that a piece of cardboard had been attached where the license plate belonged. The words “Stolen Plate” and a bogus number were handwritten on the cardboard. Quiroz Davis insisted that license plate had been stolen. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Quiroz Davis and a male passenger were removed from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up Oxycodone, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Ohio native was arrested on several drug charges as well as a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $12,500 bond.