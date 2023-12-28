56.7 F
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at Middleton

By Staff Report
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after a traffic stop at Middleton.

Augusto Medina Malpica, 52, was driving a white Ford SUV at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Marsh Bend Trail when an officer noticed the vehicle’s driver’s side rear view mirror was missing, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Malpica, who was identified by his Mexican Consulate card, claimed he has been in Florida more over 20 years and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. The officer issued Malpica a citation and warned him not to drive, to get a ride home and have the vehicle towed.

About two hours later, the officer spotted the same Ford SUV traveling southbound on Marsh Bend Trail near Central Parkway. A traffic stop was initiated in Middleton, the new family community in The Villages and home to the new charter school campus.

This time the native of Vera Cruz, Mexico, was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

