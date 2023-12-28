Villager jailed after her Mustang lands in middle of roundabout

A Villager was jailed after her Ford Mustang landed in the middle of a roundabout.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he was flagged down shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real. The two men who had flagged down the deputy directed his attention to a black 2017 Ford Mustang stuck in the foliage in the center of the roundabout. The vehicle’s rear bumper was detached and “sitting on the east end of the roundabout in the roadway,” the report said.

The driver of the Mustang, later identified as 64-year-old Phyllis Marie Hoffman of the Village of Belle Aire, “was attempting to accelerate out of the foliage,” as the deputy approached the driver’s side window. Hoffman told the deputy she was returning home after leaving the Moose Lodge in Leesburg. Her speech was slurred and she appeared to be disoriented.

The Springfield, Ill. native could not walk alone while maintaining her balance. Her poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the deputy to conclude she had been driving impaired.

Hoffman agreed to submit to a breath test, but failed to produce a valid sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.