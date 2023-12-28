We cut down trees for more asphalt

To the Editor:

I don’t believe that the town or county should continue to have acres of natural wooded land cleared for more population growth.

There have been hundreds of protected trees removed by developers some on purpose and some by mistake.

What’s the purpose of being designated a Tree City USA member if you continue to give away the store?

Tree replacement on development projects do not fairly mitigate the losses of century old trees.

Also, by disrupting the natural environment of existing trees it will cause decline due to topography changes and ground compaction for parking lots and driveways.

Show me a parking lot that has mature Oaks, Mahogany or other species. The ground compaction does not afford them the ability to survive.

Tom Nash

Lady Lake