White ibis coming in for landing at Freedom Pointe in The Villages

This beautiful white ibis skillfully landed on a rock jutting out of the water at Freedom Pointe on a windy evening here in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This beautiful white ibis skillfully landed on a rock jutting out of the water at Freedom Pointe on a windy evening here in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.