Friday, December 29, 2023
Argumentative former employee arrested after ruckus at Dollar General

By Staff Report
Loretta Ann Eickhoff
An argumentative former employee was arrested after a ruckus at a local Dollar General store.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday morning to the Dollar General store in Ocklawaha after 58-year-old Loretta Ann Eickhoff of Ocklawaha became upset with a clerk who asked for identification during a purchase of cigarettes. The clerk explained that it was policy to ask for identification for tobacco purchases, according to the arrest report. Eickhoff, a former employee at the store, “became highly upset” and began yelling at the clerk.

Eickhoff was asked to leave the store and initially walked to the parking lot where she got into her car. However, she got back out of the car and “aggressively” approached the store’s acting manager, who had stepped outside hoping to ensure that Eickhoff left the premises. He was attempting to take a photo of her license plate, but Eickhoff swung at him and knocked the cell phone from his hand. She “got in his face” while yelling at him before climbing back into her car and speeding off, narrowly missing the acting manager of the store. There were witnesses to the altercation, which was also captured on video surveillance.

A deputy went to Eickhoff’s home and she was taken into custody. She initially denied the altercation had occurred, but then said the store’s acting manager was “lucky” she didn’t have a gun in her possession and predicted that he was “going to be sorry.”

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

