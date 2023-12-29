55.9 F
The Villages
Friday, December 29, 2023
Did Walmart not realize people care about trees?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

One might assume that the developer discounted any consideration for public appreciation of old trees.  Did the developer recognize that residents of Lady Lake might be sensitive to this issue?  Yes, there is a  younger generation local population that might not be as polarized as old people. Couldn’t the developer have chosen to have its cake and eat it too? It might have cost them a few extra bucks to workaround a few old trees.  Possibly, they didn’t think that old sensitive people are sensitive about old sensitive trees and that younger people don’t give a blank about any trees. It could be that if all people, actually think, that’s OK to look up, and smell the roses about living things that are 100 years old and still growing!

Stuart Brewer
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

