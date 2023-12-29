46.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 30, 2023
DUI suspect driving work truck arrested after crash

By Staff Report
Jose Gregorio De Matos
Jose Gregorio De Matos

A drunk driving suspect at the wheel of a work truck was arrested after a crash at State Road 44 at Interstate 75 in Wildwood.

Jose Gregorio De Matos, 59, of Lake Panasoffkee, was driving the GMC work truck Thursday night when he was operating the vehicle recklessly and was involved in a crash, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It appeared the native of Venezuela had been drinking, and he was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises at the nearby TA Travel Center. He said he’d had one glass of wine at lunchtime and agreed to take part in the exercises. He performed poorly and provided breath samples that registered .166 and .167 blood alcohol content.

De Matos was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

