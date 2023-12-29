Ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree? Here’s how to dispose of it

Ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree? Here is the procedure to follow:

Residents of CDDs 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1–11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed five feet in length, five inches in diameter, or exceed 40 pounds.

Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.

Residents of CDDs 12-14 and Middleton-A:

If you live in Districts 12–14 or Middleton-A, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb

and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact the Utilities Department at (352) 750-0000.

Residents of the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages:

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages, live trees can be placed at the curb on your assigned yard waste day and must be in 4 foot lengths and no more than 6 inches in diameter. To discard artificial trees, call Lake County Solid Waste to schedule a bulk pick-up at (352) 343-3776.

Residents of the Town of Lady Lake:

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact Waste Management at (352) 787-4416.