Saturday, December 30, 2023
Traffic stop at Wawa leads to discovery of THC oil and vaping device

By Staff Report
Derek Jackson
A traffic stop at Wawa led to the discovery of THC oil and a vaping device.

Derek Jackson, 35, of Summerfield, was driving a blue 2023 Chevrolet truck which had its brake light and license plate obstructed by a tarp hanging from the truck’s bed, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.

The deputy who made the traffic stop found that Jackson’s license was suspended.

A search of the truck turned up marijuana and an electronic vaping device which contained THC oil. A criminal history check revealed that Jackson was previously convicted on a drug charge in Lee County. He was placed on probation in connection with that conviction.

Jackson was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

He was booked a the Sumter County Detention Center, without bond due to the probation violation.

