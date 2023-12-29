Walmart asks town officials to table action on removal of trees

Walmart has asked Lady Lake officials to table action on a request for the removal of historic trees at the site of a store to be built at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

Commissioners had been scheduled to vote on the request to remove 11 historic trees to make way for the 60,718-square-foot Walmart building to be located on 20.43 acres as part of the massive Hammock Oaks development.

The Lady Lake Commission’s vote on the fate of the trees had been scheduled for Wednesday night at Town Hall.

It is not clear why the developer of the project asked that it be tabled. It could be that Walmart has opted to redesign the layout to spare some or all of 11 imperiled trees.

Earlier this month, the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board unanimously voted to deny Walmart’s request for a variance to remove the trees. A large crowd showed up at the meeting and demanded the trees be saved. An arborist hired by Walmart appeared to be caught off guard by the vehement protests and by a Villager, apparently well versed in such matters, who led the charge.