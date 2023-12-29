46.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 29, 2023
type here...

Walmart asks town officials to table action on removal of trees

By Meta Minton

Walmart has asked Lady Lake officials to table action on a request for the removal of historic trees at the site of a store to be built at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

Commissioners had been scheduled to vote on the request to remove 11 historic trees to make way for the 60,718-square-foot Walmart building to be located on 20.43 acres as part of the massive Hammock Oaks development.

The Lady Lake Commission’s vote on the fate of the trees had been scheduled for Wednesday night at Town Hall.

It is not clear why the developer of the project asked that it be tabled. It could be that Walmart has opted to redesign the layout to spare some or all of 11 imperiled trees.

Earlier this month, the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board unanimously voted to deny Walmart’s request for a variance to remove the trees. A large crowd showed up at the meeting and demanded the trees be saved. An arborist hired by Walmart appeared to be caught off guard by the vehement protests and by a Villager, apparently well versed in such matters, who led the charge.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

At some point this urban sprawl has to stop!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Antrim Dells resident makes the case that at some point, the urban sprawl of The Villages has to stop.

Did Walmart not realize people care about trees?

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident asks if the developer bringing Walmart to Cherry Lake Road at County Road 466 was blind to the notion that people would stand up for the trees.

Rework the entrance/exit at Walmart and keep the trees

A reader urges the builder of the new Walmart to rework the plan and keep the trees. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why do public officials keep bending over for Walmart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident asks why elected officials keep bending to the will of Walmart.

We cut down trees for more asphalt

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if it’s worth clearing trees to make way for another asphalt parking lot.

Photos