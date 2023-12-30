80-year-old Villager won back reputation after going to court over feud

An 80-year-old Villager won back his reputation in 2023 after going to court over a feud with his neighbor.

Village of Sanibel resident Gerald Wilbur Lawson had been charged with aggravated battery of his neighbor, 75-year-old Leanna Hood, which she alleged occurred on Oct. 13, 2020.

The feud began seven years ago earlier when the next door neighbor accused Lawson of lodging a deed compliance complaint regarding her landscaping, an allegation that Lawson denied. During the trial, both Hood and Lawson told the jury that they and their spouses had been friends for the first two years that they lived next to each other. The couples were so close that they each had keys to the others’ house and would watch over the homes of the other when they were out of town.

Once the feud began, Hood called the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office seven times alleging Lawson had done something that she felt was illegal, but deputies found the allegations had no merit.

However, the deputy who responded to Hood’s 2020 call claiming she had been battered was shown a video in which Lawson was mowing his lawn while she was watering some sod. The video showed the handle of Lawson’s self-propelled lawnmower make slight contact with the woman’s right buttock which was clearly on his property as he was mowing.

The case went to trial in February. A jury took less than 30 minutes to find Lawson not guilty.

He said he was grateful to get back his reputation.

“It’s been a rough seven years,” he said.