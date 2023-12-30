Hole-in-one photo led to arrest of Villager in beating death at country club

The No. 1 news story of 2023 in The Villages, involved a hole-in-one photo that led to the arrest of a Villager in the fatal beating of an 87-year-old at a country club.

The story, first published in Villages-News.com, was soon picked up by Golf Digest, The Washington Post, the Daily Mail in London and numerous other news organizations.

Dean William Zook, 87, died in July while in hospice care at UF Health-Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Zook was allegedly attacked by 75-year-old Robert Edward Moore of the Village of Polo Ridge in the parking lot of Glenview Country Club.

Moore was apparently enraged on the evening of June 28 when he walked out of the country club and believed that Zook’s vehicle had struck his black Lexus in the parking lot. Moore allegedly began punching Zook, before realizing it wasn’t his Lexus.

A call was placed to 911 and deputies found Zook and his wife in the country club parking lot. The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene after Zook began slurring his words and stumbled. He was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital then flown to UF Health-Shands Hospital in Gainesville. At the time, he was “unresponsive.” He was placed on hospice care at Shands on July 15 and died the following day, “due to the trauma he sustained from being punched.” Moore stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Zook was 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 160 pounds

Moore fled the country club parking lot prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

A detective tracked down the Massachusetts native thanks in part to the now-infamous photo of Moore showing off his hole-in-one at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course, originally published in Villages-News.com. The detective also used surveillance images of Moore in the country club, where he bumped into a server carrying a tray of drinks, knocking a drink onto a patron, sitting at the bar.

Moore remains free on $30,000 bond.