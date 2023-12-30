61.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Villager got off easy in hit-and-run that seriously injured golf cart driver

By Staff Report
Elinor Levitt
A 95-year-old Villager got off easy in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a golf cart driver. It was one of the biggest stories of 2023 in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Elinor Levitt, a resident of Sumter Senior Living, appeared in Marion County Court on Halloween and pleaded no contest to a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. She was placed on probation for two years, lost her driver’s license for three years and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

Levitt, a former resident of the Village of Calumet Grove, was at the wheel of a green 2007 Mercury Montego on the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2022 when she ran a stop sign and hit a golf cart driven by 81-year-old Nancy Lou Hooper. A Villager witnessed the crash near the Village of Chatham postal station and tried to get Levitt to stop, but the native New Yorker kept going, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, which investigated the accident and eventually tracked down and arrested Levitt.

Nancy Lou Hooper was severly injured when her golf car was struck by a hit and run driver
Nancy Lou Hooper was severely injured when her golf car was struck by a hit- and-run driver.

Hooper, a full-time resident of The Villages since 2007 and a member of the Aqua Rhythms Synchronized Swim Team, had been to the postal station to collect her mail. She was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center’s ICU having suffered broken legs, broken ribs and blood clots. Friends say it’s been a long and difficult recovery for Hooper.

A gate camera was instrumental in Levitt’s arrest.

Levitt, while still living on Creekside Circle in the Village of Calumet Grove, had been ticketed in 2020 on a charge of careless driving following an accident near the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield. Levitt had been at the wheel of the same green 2007 Mercury Montego that she was driving when she hit Hooper’s golf cart.

In December 2022, 91-year-old Villager Marilyn Hamilton was sentenced to five years in prison after a 2020 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two bicyclists who are residents of the Village of Dunedin.

